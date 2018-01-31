  • Woman kidnapped from Gwinnett County motel at gunpoint, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a kidnapping and abduction.

    According to police, a car was stolen from a motel on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

    A woman was forced into the car and possibly abducted.

    Police said a male victim who was not abducted went to a nearby Waffle House to call for help.

    According to police, a man and a woman were inside a motel room when someone came to the door.

    The man robbed the man and took the woman at gunpoint, police said. 

    Gwinnett police said they believe the woman knew the suspect.

    Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach the car they took belonged to the man.

    Police said they found the man's car in Chamblee just before 5 a.m. 

