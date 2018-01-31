Woman kidnapped from Gwinnett County motel at gunpoint, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a kidnapping and abduction.
According to police, a car was stolen from a motel on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
A woman was forced into the car and possibly abducted.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to authorities for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputy among those hurt after chase ends in crash
- Flu prevention: What doctors say you should do now
- Hundreds of pounds of crystal meth, drugs found in metro Atlanta apartment
Police said a male victim who was not abducted went to a nearby Waffle House to call for help.
According to police, a man and a woman were inside a motel room when someone came to the door.
The man robbed the man and took the woman at gunpoint, police said.
Gwinnett police said they believe the woman knew the suspect.
Police told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach the car they took belonged to the man.
Police said they found the man's car in Chamblee just before 5 a.m.
BREAKING: Motel room robbed, car stolen and woman forced to leave with suspect. Gwinnett Police treating investigation as an abduction pic.twitter.com/Rj2P2yAlxg— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}