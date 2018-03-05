  • Police ask for help finding missing Gwinnett County woman with autism

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Norcross Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that Keylah Barr, who reportedly has autism, is missing.

    Authorities haven't released any other information on Barr's case.

    Anyone with information on Barr’s whereabouts is asked to call 770-448-2111.

