Mother, student upset about slavery question in middle school class

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County mother is upset about a question her child had to answer about slavery for a middle school class project.
The assignment was for a seventh grade social studies class at Coleman Middle School in Duluth.
The students were asked to respond to the following: “Slavery wasn’t such a bad thing because slaves were an important investment and people take care of important investments. Explain why you agree or disagree.”
Officials with the school district said the question was one of several “agree or disagree” questions for the class as part of a wider curriculum. A district spokesperson said the principal understood how the statement could have been taken out of context.
