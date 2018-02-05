Mother, sons arrested after $1M worth of meth found inside Gwinnett home, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. - Authorities say they've busted part of a large-scale drug ring that was using a mother and her two sons as couriers.
In a recent court hearing, San Juana Barerra sat next to her two sons still insisting she had no idea her sons were hauling drugs on their family outing from Texas.
Berrera and sons Alex and Cresencio are charged with drug trafficking after drug agents say they intercepted phone calls talking about the delivery. Investigators then found 18 kilos of crystal meth along with three gallons of liquid meth inside a Norcross area home.
The DEA said the drugs were worth more than $1 million.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}