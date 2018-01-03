Man shoots cell phone thief during Craigslist sale, police say

0

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Craigslist sale turned into a shootout near a Gwinnett County Walmart in the middle of the day and police said one of the robbers was shot.

Police said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve along Scenic Highway in Snellville.

“It all started over a craigslist transaction that I guess went sour,” said Snellville Police Det. Kevin Seay.

Officers showed Channel 2’s Matt Johnson bullet holes still in the car that police say robbers were in when they pulled a gun on the seller and stole his phone.

Detectives are not sure who shot first but the seller was armed too and got out of the car shot Jaylen Holmes through the car.

Police said the seller defended himself at the Wells Fargo parking lot next to Walmart and shot one Holmes three times. Shootout near a Walmart in Snellville WSB-TV

“The shooter was actually the victim of an armed robbery,” Seay said.

The seller, who works as a security guard, is not facing any charges.

“The victim in this case was an average working-class citizen who wanted to sell a phone and put an ad on Craigslist,” Seay said.

Police arrested Holmes after he showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

An alleged accomplice, Rayquan Smith, was also arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Snellville police said it's a reminder why Internet sales should almost always happen at police stations.

“This goes to show it can happen anywhere at anytime, to anybody,” Seay said.

