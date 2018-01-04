Man killed when driver in stolen car crashes into him during chase, deputies say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say a man was killed when a driver in a stolen car hit him during a chase.
Jose Panameno, 51, was killed Tuesday night in Gwinnett County.
Officials say a deputy with a license plate reader got a hit on a stolen car on Interstate 85 at Indian Trail.
The deputy tried to get the driver, identified as William Jackson, 37, to pull over.
Authorities say there was a chase that lasted less than a minute.
Deputies say Jackson crashed into Panameno while he was at a stop light near Beaver Ruin Road and killed him. Jackson faces several charges, including murder.
We're talking to deputies about the chase, and learning more about the suspect they say has a long criminal history, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
