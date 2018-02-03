Man calls 911 to say he shot, killed his girlfriend, only to escape later, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after he initially escaped from police.
We're working on gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Police told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach at first the 23-year-old man gave himself up, after calling 911, telling officers he shot his girlfriend inside a Gwinnett County home Friday night.
The incident happened at an apartment on Estate Court in Norcross.
Police said he admitted to shooting his girlfriend and surrendered to officers when they arrived at the home.
Officers then went inside and found the 26-year-old victim in a bathroom.
Police said she died from multiple gunshots.
The suspect then requested medical treatment, but as he was getting checked out, police said he got free from the officers and ran away.
Police set up a perimeter, called in K9 units and a helicopter for the manhunt.
He was arrested again shortly after midnight.
