Gwinnett County schools hold several hard lockdown drills

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County high school practiced a hard lockdown drill Friday to prepare for a serious threat inside the building.
On the heels of the events in Florida, the district conducted a string of drills in several schools this week.
During a hard lockdown, the hallways are cleared, teachers lock the classroom doors and turn the lights off and students must move away from the doors and windows.
The district said there was a spike in tips about possible threats. All were followed up by school police and none were proven to be credible.
School administrators sent an email to parents to let them know about the drills.
