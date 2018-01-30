The country's only mobile ER to treat flu patients opens in Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital will start operating the only mobile emergency room for flu patients.
The hospital told Channel 2 Action News the clinic opens Tuesday morning.
The hospital requested the MED-1 unit because of a record number of people going to the emergency room.
The mobile unit has beds for 14 patients with technology that allows doctors to see patient records.
