Georgia teen among those sickened in "Tide Pod Challenge"

ATLANTA - Don’t do the Tide Pod Challenge. Seriously.
That’s the message poison control officials are urging people after a bizarre trend spread like wildfire online.
The challenge involves people popping the small laundry detergent pacs in their mouths and posting videos of themselves chewing and gagging on the oozing product online.
Dozens of people have been taken to the hospital after doing the challenge.
We’re talking to Georgia Poison Control about a case in Georgia where a teen got sick from doing the stunt, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
