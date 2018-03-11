  • Georgia State wins Sun Belt, heads to NCAA tournament

    Georgia State is in.

    The school qualified for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament by winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship on Sunday. The Panthers will find out their first-round opponent and region Sunday evening. It’s Georgia State’s first trip to the tournament since their magical run three years ago.

    Georgia State defeated University of Texas-Arlington, 74-61, in New Orleans.

    Georgia State (24-10), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, led by as many as 17 points late in the second half. UT-Arlington (21-13) entered as the No. 4 seed.

