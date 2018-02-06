Search underway for armed robbers after dramatic police chase on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two armed robbers after a chase on Ga. 400.
Deputies told Channel 2 Action News they used spike strips to end the chase near the Peachtree Parkway exit Monday night.
Deputies said K-9 units helped catch one of the robbers. Two others are still on the loose, officials said.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is LIVE with the search for those suspects, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police chase ends on GA400 in Forsyth Co. Two armed suspects got away. Working to get more details now that search looks like called off overnight pic.twitter.com/IsAEV2p2X1— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 6, 2018
