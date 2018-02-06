  • Search underway for armed robbers after dramatic police chase on Ga. 400

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two armed robbers after a chase on Ga. 400.

    Deputies told Channel 2 Action News they used spike strips to end the chase near the Peachtree Parkway exit Monday night.

    Deputies said K-9 units helped catch one of the robbers. Two others are still on the loose, officials said. 
        
    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is LIVE with the search for those suspects, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

     

     

