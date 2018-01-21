Police search for shoplifters targeting grocery stores

0

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are searching for shoplifters they say stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of products off grocery store shelves.

The Forsyth County Sheriff said two men are accused of stealing nearly $800 worth of Pampers diapers, Tide laundry detergent and 3M air filters from the Publix on Bethelview Road.

He said they are likely selling the items online.

“If they can steal $800 (worth of items) and make $300 in a day, that is a good day for a criminal,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

Investigators said the men were seen doing the same thing at the Kroger on Peachtree Parkway and tried to steal from another Kroger in the area, but were unsuccessful.

“They are beating the system. They think they are, but they will get caught,” shopper Thane Brooks said.

Freeman said he is using the power of social media to try to catch the shoplifters.

“I have 400 deputy sheriffs out there and 230,000 citizens in this county and they support the Sheriff’s Office. What they are doing is helping locate these bad guys to help keep their community safe,” he said.

The men were last seen loading up a white pickup truck that is a late 80s or early 90s model with a cap on the bed. If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Mike Downing at 678-513-5984 or by email at mjdowning@forsythco.com.

