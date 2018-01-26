  • FBI searching for 'Freedom Fighter Bandit' wanted in string of bank robberies

    By: Nicole Carr

    The FBI is searching for a woman who they say is targeting banks across metro Atlanta.

    Nilsa Elena, 25, who is suspected of being the “Freedom Fighter Bandit,” is accused of hitting nine banks across Paulding, Gwinnett, Douglas and DeKalb counties since October. 

    The latest robbery took place Thursday at the Hamilton Bank on Hardee Street in Dallas.

    Authorities said she tells bank tellers that she has a bomb and is stealing money “for a cause.”

