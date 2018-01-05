  • FBI agent injured at hotel during shooting in Sandy Springs

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a FBI agent was injured during a shooting in Sandy Springs. 

    The incident happened on the 6000 block of Powers Ferry Road, just outside the Wyndham Hotel, according to officials. 

    Kevin Rowson, a public affairs specialist with FBI Atlanta, told Channel 2 Action News the incident involved one of their agents and a suspect they were trying to arrest.

    "One of our agents was injured, but injuries are not life-threatening," Rowson said. "He was not shot." 

    The suspect was taken to the hospital, according to Rowson.   

     

     

     

     

     

     

