FBI agent injured at hotel during shooting in Sandy Springs

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a FBI agent was injured during a shooting in Sandy Springs.

The incident happened on the 6000 block of Powers Ferry Road, just outside the Wyndham Hotel, according to officials.

Kevin Rowson, a public affairs specialist with FBI Atlanta, told Channel 2 Action News the incident involved one of their agents and a suspect they were trying to arrest.

"One of our agents was injured, but injuries are not life-threatening," Rowson said. "He was not shot."

The suspect was taken to the hospital, according to Rowson.

