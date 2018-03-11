Father in custody after stabbing mother of his child, kidnapped daughter, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a Cobb County man broke into his daughter’s mother’s home, stabbed her, drove to another home and kidnapped his daughter.
Marlon Dobbins, 33, was arrested after he returned to his home with his daughter Sunday afternoon.
Police told Channel 2 Action News Dobbins stabbed his wife in the chest during a domestic dispute at a home in DeKalb County. Dobbins dropped her off at a nearby hospital for treatment and then drove off, according to authorities.
Dobbins then drove to Decatur and took his 4-year-old daughter, police said.
Authorities later found the young girl and her father.
