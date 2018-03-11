  • Father in custody after stabbing mother of his child, kidnapped daughter, police say

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a Cobb County man broke into his daughter’s mother’s home, stabbed her, drove to another home and kidnapped his daughter.

    Marlon Dobbins, 33, was arrested after he returned to his home with his daughter Sunday afternoon.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News Dobbins stabbed his wife in the chest during a domestic dispute at a home in DeKalb County. Dobbins dropped her off at a nearby hospital for treatment and then drove off, according to authorities.

    Dobbins then drove to Decatur and took his 4-year-old daughter, police said.

    Authorities later found the young girl and her father.

    How authorities were able to track him down, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father in custody after stabbing mother of his child, kidnapped…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia State wins Sun Belt, heads to NCAA tournament

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered showers make for a soggy Sunday in metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United defeats D.C. United in home opener, sets another MLS…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver kills man in self-defense during road-rage incident, police say