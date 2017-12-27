Sheriff: Inmate broke through brick wall in elaborate escape

0

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Lamar County are looking for an inmate they said made an elaborate escape.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Nicholas Carroll was in jail on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

He is from South Carolina and was last seen wearing an orange jump suit.

The Lamar County Sheriff told Channel 2's Tom Jones that Carroll used part of a table to break through a brick wall, then squeezed through an opening in a small storage area and climbed through a small hole in a fence to escape.

Local Sheriff showed me the small hole inmate Christopher Carroll got through to escape from the jail. More on the search for the convict coming up at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/lqAJlou7CS — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) December 27, 2017

Authorities said he stole a county truck when he escaped. The truck was found in Allendale County, South Carolina. Sheriff’s officials in Allendale are attempting to locate him at this time.

Carroll is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911.

