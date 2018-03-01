Doctor accused of trading prescription drugs for sex; 44 arrested in massive bust

ATLANTA - Forty-four people were arrested Thursday as part of a huge metro Atlanta opioid ring led by a nationally-known pathologist who authorities say traded prescription drugs for sex.
Dr. Joe Burton was originally charged last year. The additional charges were announced at a news conference by U.S. Attorney BJay Pak in Atlanta.
According to investigators, Burton wrote more than 1,100 prescriptions for opioids from July 2015 to August 2017, many of which were in exchange for sexual favors and nude photographs. Prosecutors said those prescriptions amounted to 108,850 individual doses.
Burton once served as medical examiner for Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Clayton, Douglas, Paulding and Rockdale counties. He worked on some of the region’s biggest cases, conducting what he once estimated were more than 10,000 autopsies.
