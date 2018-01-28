  • Police: Man shot at multiple cars before being shot, killed by officer

    ATLANTA - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.

    Chamblee police said a man driving a small silver car shot at at least four drivers in their cars overnight.

    Chamblee police said an officer shot and killed the suspect.

    Chamblee police said they got a call of a person shot in the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

