Police: Man shot at multiple cars before being shot, killed by officer

ATLANTA - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.
Chamblee police said a man driving a small silver car shot at at least four drivers in their cars overnight.
We have a reporter and photographer working to learn how the series of shootings are connected, for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Chamblee police said an officer shot and killed the suspect.
Chamblee police said they got a call of a person shot in the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
