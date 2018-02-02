Large police presence outside DeKalb club after deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned there's been a deadly shooting at a club in DeKalb County.
The incident happened at Lavish Bistro on the 3000 block of Covington Drive.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is staying on top of this breaking story. Coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police told Gehlbach the shooting victim has died.
Detectives very interested in car right outside Club where shooting took place. Can see at least one shell casing on the ground next to it pic.twitter.com/7XxU6mPtEB— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 2, 2018
CSI now arriving at DeKalb County club called Lavish Bistro on Covington Dr. to process scene of shooting inside the lounge pic.twitter.com/wzdwBSsMNu— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 2, 2018
DeKalb Police confirm victim shot and killed at nightclub on Covington Dr. Homicide detectives and CSI now gathering information and processing scene of shooting just outside front door of Lavish Bistro pic.twitter.com/OzNoJlaNRf— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 2, 2018
