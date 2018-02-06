Police: 3 stabbed in DeKalb County apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are working to find out what led to a triple stabbing that left one person in serious condition.
Dunwoody police and detectives were at the Dunwoody Village Apartments investigating a stabbing early Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found three people stabbed inside an apartment. Police said paramedics took one person to the hospital.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore saw a man with a bandage wrapped around his arm and a third person covered in a blanket.
Detectives believe a domestic dispute led to the attack.
Crime scene technicians were in the unit collecting and bagging up evidence.
Officers said they have one person in custody.
The motive behind the stabbing is unclear and police have not released the names of those involved.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}