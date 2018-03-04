  • Police: 1 dead in wreck on I-85 in DeKalb County

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in DeKalb County, officials said.

    The crash happened on I-85 early Sunday morning, police said.

    Police said two people were ejected from the car. 

    One person died, according to police.

    We’re talking to police about the victim’s identity and what led to the crash, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    As police were cleaning up debris and trying to get the people involved in an ambulance, a second crash happened.

    Police told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they think it happened because drivers were looking at the aftermath of the first crash.

    All lanes of I-85 were closed for almost two hours as police worked to clear the crash. 

    All lanes have since reopened.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories