  • Mother accused in child's hot-car death appears in court

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother accused of leaving her child in a hot car for 6 hours while she got her hair done is appearing in court in DeKalb County on Wednesday. 

    In 2017, Dijanelle Etta Fowler, 25, was charged with murder after leaving her 1-year-old daughter inside of a car parked in a parking deck at Emory Hospital.

    Authorities said Fowler was inside of a salon during the time.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Fowler is expected to enter “a non-negotiated guilty plea.”

