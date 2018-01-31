Mother accused in child's hot-car death appears in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother accused of leaving her child in a hot car for 6 hours while she got her hair done is appearing in court in DeKalb County on Wednesday.
In 2017, Dijanelle Etta Fowler, 25, was charged with murder after leaving her 1-year-old daughter inside of a car parked in a parking deck at Emory Hospital.
Authorities said Fowler was inside of a salon during the time.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Fowler is expected to enter “a non-negotiated guilty plea.”
We have a reporter inside the courtroom and will have a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}