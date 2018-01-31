Parent brings gun to school, prompting lockdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A parent took a gun to a local high school, leading to a lockdown of the school Wednesday.
"Our DFSC Officers are assessing the situation at this time," officials said.
DeKalb Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a parent entered the school with a weapon, but had no “ill intent.”
The school was placed on a lockdown just before 11 a.m. as a precaution.
DeKalb County Schools officials told Channel 2's Sophia Choi the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.
The school is located at 3991 Snapfinger Road in Lithonia.
