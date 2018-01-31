  • Parent brings gun to school, prompting lockdown

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A parent took a gun to a local high school, leading to a lockdown of the school Wednesday.

    "Our DFSC Officers are assessing the situation at this time," officials said.

    DeKalb Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a parent entered the school with a weapon, but had no “ill intent.”

    The school was placed on a lockdown just before 11 a.m. as a precaution.

    DeKalb County Schools officials told Channel 2's Sophia Choi the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

    The school is located at 3991 Snapfinger Road in Lithonia.

