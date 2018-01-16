Man wearing work clothes found shot to death in Stone Mountain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the death of a man found outside a Stone Mountain apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday near 2098 Gladeview Parkway, police said.
Channel 2’s Liz Artz learned the victim was wearing work clothes.
Police said they are treating the case as a homicide.
Police confirm they are working a homicide after man found shot in grassy area at a #DeKalb Co Apartment complex. Cops say he was wearing work clothes similar to what you would find on a construction site. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DO46NzSxAR— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) January 16, 2018
Police confirm man was shot outside of #DeKalb County apartment. Found in grassy area around 7:40AM live at noon @wsbtv @DeKalbCountyPD pic.twitter.com/NkNjJ0IRIL— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) January 16, 2018
