Man wearing work clothes found shot to death in Stone Mountain

    By: Liz Artz

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the death of a man found outside a Stone Mountain apartment complex. 

    The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday near 2098 Gladeview Parkway, police said.

    Channel 2’s Liz Artz learned the victim was wearing work clothes.

    Police said they are treating the case as a homicide.

