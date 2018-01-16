0

ATLANTA - Not only is snow in the forecast but it will be “dangerously cold” over the next two days in metro Atlanta, Severe Weather Team 2 warns.

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect at 12 p.m. Tuesday and will last through 7 a.m. Wednesday for the north Georgia mountains from Floyd to Towns counties. The metro counties, including Atlanta and down to Upson County, will have a winter weather advisory going into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will last through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Mountains-Noon today thru 7am WED. Metro: 5pm today thru 7am WED. Advisory area has expanded to more counties. Snow begins ~Noon in NW GA; 4-6pm NW ATL metro & N & W GA; 7-9pm WC GA/ S ATL Metro. Dangerous wind chills . pic.twitter.com/5Zbu26DDI3 — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 16, 2018

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the possible snow arrives in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon and will move through the area over the next several hours.

"It's going to get very cold and windy," Minton said.

Behind the Arctic front, Minton said the Rome area will begin to see a wintry mix around 3 p.m.

"The metro area will start to see precipitation around 4 to 5 p.m.," Minton said.

Models are still changing on the amounts of snow, but Minton said counties in west Georgia could see half an inch to an inch of snow, the mountains could see 1 to 3 inches, and the metro Atlanta area could see half an inch to a dusting.

"We are several hours away from the event so changes are still possible," Minton said.

Models are still changing on amounts of snow. The plan now is for counties in west GA to get half inch to 1" of snow. Mountains 1-3"; metro ATL half inch to a dusting. Several hours away from the event so changes still possible. pic.twitter.com/0d1bWK9iFO — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 16, 2018

WIND CHILL: These are the forecast wind chill temperatures for Wednesday morning. This is no joke! You can get frost bite within 30 minutes of being outside without proper clothing. Keep pets inside the next few days, it's dangerous for them too. pic.twitter.com/lHRtsNGQxo — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 16, 2018

These are low temperatures for Wednesday. They will feel much colder with wind chill temps feeling like zero to below zero in some areas. Where layers of clothing if you must be outside. Frost bite can occur within 30 minutes if skin is exposed. pic.twitter.com/Lj62BC2ey9 — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 16, 2018

Snow and very cold air on the way! Amounts will vary and be mostly light. It will be moving into the metro area late afternoon through the early evening. Will see snow moving into the metro area starting around 4-5pm pic.twitter.com/LMk470IuTg — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 16, 2018

