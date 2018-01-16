  • Snow possible across north Georgia, metro Atlanta today

    By: Karen Minton

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Not only is snow in the forecast but it will be “dangerously cold” over the next two days in metro Atlanta, Severe Weather Team 2 warns. 

    A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect at 12 p.m. Tuesday and will last through 7 a.m. Wednesday for the north Georgia mountains from Floyd to Towns counties. The metro counties, including Atlanta and down to Upson County, will have a winter weather advisory going into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will last through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

     

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the possible snow arrives in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon and will move through the area over the next several hours.

    "It's going to get very cold and windy," Minton said. 

    Behind the Arctic front, Minton said the Rome area will begin to see a wintry mix around 3 p.m.

    "The metro area will start to see precipitation around 4 to 5 p.m.," Minton said. 

    Models are still changing on the amounts of snow, but Minton said counties in west Georgia could see half an inch to an inch of snow, the mountains could see 1 to 3 inches, and the metro Atlanta area could see half an inch to a dusting.

    "We are several hours away from the event so changes are still possible," Minton said.

     

     

     

     

