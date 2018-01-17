Gov. Deal declares state of emergency due to winter weather

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency due to winter weather in Georgia.
Much of metro Atlanta is under a Winter Weather Advisory. One to two inches of snow are expected in some areas. Sub-zero wind chills are possible Wednesday morning.
We have LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage NOW on Channel 2 Action News.
The declaration spans 83 counties in much of central and north Georgia.
This line extends from Columbus to Macon to Augusta and northward.
“Following the latest update from the National Weather Service, and acting upon the recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command, I’ve issued an executive order closing state government for non-essential personnel tomorrow,” said Deal. “The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will continue treating our roads and interstates. To ensure people’s safety and to allow GDOT to do its job, I urge people to remain home and off the roads. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”
The declaration covers the following counties: Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoose, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, Marion, McDuffie, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Stephens, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Towns, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, White, Whitfield and Wilkes.
