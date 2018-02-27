Man charged with kidnapping used to be church minister

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man accused of kidnapping a teen girl was a church minister for a decade.
Alvin Joyner was arrested Monday in DeKalb County after he tried to get a Miller Grove student into his SUV. The 60-year-old is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned Joyner was heavily involved at the New Hope Baptist Church in Stockbridge for 10 years. The pastor told her that he just issued a letter of dismissal to Joyner.
We’re digging into the background of the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
Police said Joyner has a criminal history.
Students at the school said they are relieved police made the arrest.
“It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve happened to anybody," said Rynesha Lucas.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}