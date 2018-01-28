0 Man charged after kidnapped woman found stabbed, naked on side of the road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother spoke to Channel 2 Action News days after her she says her daughter was kidnapped and left for dead.

Surveillance video shows the victim being dragged out of the Budget Inn on Memorial Drive on Thursday.

Police said the victim’s 1-year-old daughter was left behind in the motel room.

A passerby later found the victim beaten, stabbed and naked along Jack Neely Road in Newton County.

Police have charged Derwin Johnson with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, among other charges.

The victim’s mother said Johnson is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.

“She opened the door and she saw him. She tried to close the door, and he pushed his way in the room,” Rasana Dubose said. “He put a knife to her neck and told her if she moved he was going to end her life right there.”

Dubose said Johnson treated her daughter like a punching bag.

“He was stomping on her. She was nothing. He stabbed her in the head and the leg and hit her. She has a black eye, missing teeth,” she said.

Dubose said her daughter was released from the hospital and is recovering. She said her daughter can’t go back to work yet because her injuries are so severe.

“I’m just glad he was caught. I am so glad,” she said.

