Dramatic body cam video captures rescue of kidnapped baby

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The dramatic rescue of a kidnapped baby was caught on police body cameras.
The child is now home safe with his mom.
The Dekalb County police body camera video shows officers closing in on George Arnold after they said he kidnapped the baby early Thursday morning.
Mother Brittany Jackson told Channel 2’s Liz Artz that Arnold is an ex-boyfriend who had been following her for weeks. Police said the ordeal started after midnight when Arnold stole Jackson's car while she pumped gas.
“When I was trying to get the car from him, we was tussling, he scratch me in the face," Jackson said.
Jackson said Arnold then stole her baby to get back at her.
