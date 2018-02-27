DeKalb County officials host town hall to address safety concerns

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of DeKalb County residents packed a school auditorium on Monday night to discuss safety concerns with county officials.
DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson is hosting the Public Safety Town Hall Meeting to allow residents to discuss various public safety issues and needs in their communities.
The meeting is being held at Bob Mathis Elementary School in Decatur.
Hear from residents and officials, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
Residents waiting in line to express their specific safety concerns. Topics range from shootings, assaults to abandoned homes, sanitation, etc. More @ 11 @wsbtv. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/HTbJq2rchk— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) February 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}