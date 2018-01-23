  • Atlanta officer being questioned in girlfriend's shooting, investigators say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are currently questioning an Atlanta police officer after his girlfriend was found shot inside their home.

    Police said the woman was found shot inside the home on Cavanaugh Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday.

    Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department said the incident is being investigated as a possible attempted suicide. 

    Campbell said the two were living together. She said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. 

    The Atlanta police officer is currently being questioned by DeKalb detectives. 

