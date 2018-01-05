  • 4 people rescued after car crashes into embankment

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews rescued several people, including children, after a car crashed into an embankment filled with water in DeKalb County Friday morning.

    Fire Rescue Capt. Eric Jackson told Channel 2 Action News that a car lost control on Panthersville Road near Tolliver Road and crashed into an embankment with several feet of water.

    Three of the four people in the car were rescued by a sheriff’s deputy and a fourth was rescued from the top of the car by fire rescue, authorities said. 

    All four were very cold and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

