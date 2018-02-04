Coke tries transgender reference in Super Bowl 2018 commercial

The reference is easily missed, but one of Coke’s new Super Bowl 2018 commercials briefly highlights a person who doesn’t identify with traditional gender definitions.
The ad, which is scheduled to air during the Super Bowl’s fourth quarter, refers to the person as “them.”
It may be the first time Coke knowingly referred to a person in a major commercial with that pronoun. A spokeswoman didn’t immediately know of another, but she’s checking.
