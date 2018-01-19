Shootout in neighborhood sends families diving for cover

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a shootout had families diving for cover in a Cobb County neighborhood.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the Blue Springs subdivision in Acworth.
Police said two cars pulled into the neighborhood and the people in those cars started shooting at each other.
Scared homeowners said they heard a dozen gunshots. There were bullet holes left in one house.
Police said the shootout continued as one of the cars took off.
The key piece of evidence left at the scene that could help police, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}