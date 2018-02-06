Neighbor says video of dogs fighting also shows violation of new tether laws

SMYRNA, Ga. - Neighbors say not enough is being done to protect animals after a woman recorded video showing tethered dogs fighting in her neighborhood.
Smyrna resident Jessica Pilcher gave Channel 2's Carl Willis the video that she says shows her neighbor's tethered dogs fighting in the yard Monday morning.
Pilcher said the dogs are continuously tethered outside a home on Terrace Drive in Smyrna,
the same Cobb County city that voted in December to ban most tethering to match Cobb County's recently changed code.
She said Animal Control came to the home and told the owners of the changes they would need to make. She hopes they're changes that everyone in violation will make as soon as possible.
