  • $280,000 Rolls-Royce stolen during armed carjacking

    By: Chris Jose

    A man said his $280,000 Rolls-Royce was stolen by a group of carjackers armed with long guns in Mableton.

    The victim told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that he was driving the car for the owner, a woman who was in Florida, on New Year’s Eve when a group of armed men boxed him in with their cars. 

    The carjackers forced the victim out of the Rolls-Royce but before they took off the victim said he pulled out his own gun.

