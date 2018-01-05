$280,000 Rolls-Royce stolen during armed carjacking

A man said his $280,000 Rolls-Royce was stolen by a group of carjackers armed with long guns in Mableton.
The victim told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that he was driving the car for the owner, a woman who was in Florida, on New Year’s Eve when a group of armed men boxed him in with their cars.
The carjackers forced the victim out of the Rolls-Royce but before they took off the victim said he pulled out his own gun.
The victim describes the moment he fired on the carjackers, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
Right now: Cobb Police searching for a group of men who carjacked this @RollsRoyce valued at $280,000. Men followed driver, boxed him in, and held him at gunpoint. Live at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wzYy3sbVcM— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 5, 2018
