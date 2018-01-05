  • Fire closes Piedmont Avenue in midtown; smoke visible for miles

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Traffic is blocked in midtown Atlanta as crews battle a fire at an apartment home on Piedmont Avenue.

    The 3-story brick building went up in flames just after 10 p.m.

    Piedmont Avenue is blocked between 8th and 10th Streets.

    Atlanta fire says they did not find anyone in the building and there are no injuries reported.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories