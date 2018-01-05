Fire closes Piedmont Avenue in midtown; smoke visible for miles

ATLANTA - Traffic is blocked in midtown Atlanta as crews battle a fire at an apartment home on Piedmont Avenue.
The 3-story brick building went up in flames just after 10 p.m.
Piedmont Avenue is blocked between 8th and 10th Streets.
Atlanta fire says they did not find anyone in the building and there are no injuries reported.
Piedmont shut down near 10th in Midtown bc of apartment fire @wsbtv #wsbtv @AllThingsWSB pic.twitter.com/GwiKm44ceI— Brian Lazaro (@brianwsb) January 5, 2018
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Apartment Fire: Piedmont Ave closed between 8th & 10th Streets; Avoid; expect delays; https://t.co/mLAUgguFu4; #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/TpTtVFPifN— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 5, 2018
View from Emory Hospital pic.twitter.com/lW5IASJnpK— soBoo (@soboo) January 5, 2018
@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ScnOfIft5T— Ricky McGee (@McGeeRicky7) January 5, 2018
