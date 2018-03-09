14-year-old among girls saved from motel prostitution sting, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they have saved girls as young as 14-years-old from two accused pimps at a local motel.
Investigators said they made two arrests inside the troubled Days Inn on Northwest Parkway in Marietta.
The disturbing details we're learning from arrest warrants
An arrest warrant alleges the duo pimped out three suspected prostitutes out of room 236. The youngest were 17- and 14-years-old.
Police also recovered a gun in the room. Both suspects remain in the Cobb County Jail.
