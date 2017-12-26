  • Large business fire causing traffic backups in Clayton County

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A large business fire is causing traffic backups in Clayton County.

    The fire is on Tara Boulevard at Mt. Zion Road.

    Northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard are shut down as crews work to put out the fire.

     

    The fire began just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Level 2 Sports Bar and Grill located at 6510 Tara Boulevard.

    There were no injuries reported, according to the Clayton County fire chief.

    The cause of the fire is still unknown. 
     

