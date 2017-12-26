Large business fire causing traffic backups in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A large business fire is causing traffic backups in Clayton County.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The fire is on Tara Boulevard at Mt. Zion Road.
Northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard are shut down as crews work to put out the fire.
Fire at Level 2 Bar and Grill on Tara Blvd. Clayton County firefighters working hard pic.twitter.com/YqEB6nY2sQ— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 26, 2017
Fire department activity with a business fire...Tara Blvd and Mt Zion Road. Northbound lanes are shut down getting to I-75. Use Hwy 54/Jonesboro Rd instead to get to the interstate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/CRXYmybwDp— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) December 26, 2017
The fire began just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Level 2 Sports Bar and Grill located at 6510 Tara Boulevard.
There were no injuries reported, according to the Clayton County fire chief.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
