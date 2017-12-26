  • As 'Janta Claus,' this local woman is determined to bring joy to those who can't

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A local woman turned a personal struggle into a mission to bring happiness to total strangers.

    "I just wanted to go to sleep and not wake up until the holidays are over," Jan Granai told Channel 2's Aaron Diamant

    It was Christmas, Granai says, that saved her from an improbable sadness.

    She set aside a little money each week, stocked up on gifts, then made a plan when suddenly, the sadness was gone. These days, she wears a Santa suit calling herself "Janta Claus, and shows up unannounced at hospitals, nursing homes and rehab centers across metro Atlanta simply to lift patients spirits up.

