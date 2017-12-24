Officer steps in to help provide Christmas gifts for 13-year-old girl

0

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer is going above and beyond to help a 13-year-old girl have a special Christmas.

Channel 2 Action News was there Sunday when Officer Che Milton delivered a bag full of gifts to Erika Gibbons and her family, including cash, gift cards and tablets.

A couple of weeks ago, Milton said he got a call from Erika's mother asking for assistance.

Milton knew he wanted to do something special for Erika, a straight-A middle school student, who would not have had much of a Christmas.

Milton worked with his Zone 1 precinct to coordinate the surprise for the family.

"For everybody to just come together and help me and my family out with amazing gifts and cards and stuff, it really does feel wonderful," Erika said.

This is not the first time Milton has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Earlier this year, a 12-year-old girl was caught shoplifting a $2 pair of shoes for her sister. Milton took the girl home and saw that she and her family were in desperate need.

He took it upon himself to get food and other necessities for them. Read more of that story here.

Meet Officer Milton with @Atlanta_Police Zone 1. He stepped up and got gifts for 13 year old Erica. From cash, to gift cards and even tablets!! We are meeting with Officer Milton and Erica later today to about how he helped make her Christmas a very special one. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/tXWpoPHqLy — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) December 24, 2017

