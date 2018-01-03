City votes to ban cellphones while driving

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Smyrna City Council voted Tuesday night to ban drivers from using cellphones.
Drivers will not be able to hold a phone and talk while driving.
The city council said it’s trying to put pressure on state lawmakers to pass legislation to address the rising number of fatalities on Georgia roads due to distracted driving.
Councilmembers said if the state passes a law, there will be no need for the city ordinance.
The vote was a 3 to 3 tie and the mayor casted the tie-breaking vote.
The ordinance goes into effect April 2. For the first 45 days, drivers caught using a cellphone while driving in Smyrna will get off with a warning. After that, there will be a $150 fine.
