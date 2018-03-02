0 City of South Fulton considers law to punish parents of troubled kids

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The City of South Fulton is considering an ordinance to punish the parents of children who get in trouble with the law.

Community members, however, want the ordinance to be tabled. They gathered in front of the South Fulton County south annex and have collaborated to target the ages of 6 to 25 with a program titled, "The Gathering to Save Black Boys in the City of South Fulton."

The group Let Us Make Man is inviting youth, families, service providers to Stonewall Tell Elementary School Saturday for real-life panel discussions with people who have gone down the wrong path and the consequences they have faced.

The goal of the group is to show youth there’s another way -- one without jail time for them or their parents.

Mawuli Davis, a founding member of the group, said he was concerned about the need of other children at home when parents are removed.

“If you start removing parents for 10 days, for 15 days, then what happens to other children that are in that home?’” Davis asked. “The keeping and holding together of the African-American family is one of the things that Dr. Gary White with Let us Make Man has focused on for years.”

The event will start at 2 p.m. at the school

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona met a young man who was facing 50 years in prison, but it was community members who came to his attention and got him involved with the right things in life that made all the difference for him.

