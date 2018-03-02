  • Police investigate shooting in Little Five Points

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting in Little Five Points. 

    Police said a man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block on Euclid Avenue.

    The victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.

    One suspect is in custody, police said.

    We have a reporter on the scene gathering more details for a live report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

     

