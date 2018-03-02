Police investigate shooting in Little Five Points

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting in Little Five Points.
Police said a man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block on Euclid Avenue.
The victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.
One suspect is in custody, police said.
