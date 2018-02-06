CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars cut hole in Publix wall to steal drugs, police say

CANTON,Ga. - Canton police are searching for a man they believe is connected to a burglary at a local grocery store.
Police said Marquis Gay and an accomplice cut a hole into a wall and crawled their way into a Publix.
"It was planned. They brought their own tools," said Canton spokesman Pacer Cordry.
Police were called to the Publix on Prominence Point Parkway on Jan. 23. Police said the burglars broke into a vacant business suite next to the grocery store and cut a hole in the wall.
Surveillance video obtained by Channel 2's Chris Jose shows the pair crawling their way into the pharmacy.
Video shows the burglars take their time and stuff prescription drugs into a bag.
"An employee had gotten there around 5 a.m. and saw the suspects in the store," said Cordry. "They ran out the back. A truck driver making deliveries also saw them. They ran out the back and into the woods."
The burglars left the bag full of prescriptions drugs behind.
