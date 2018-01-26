  • Crews put out car fire at Atlanta airport parking deck

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a car fire at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday.

    The fire happened in the South Hourly Parking lot. Airport officials have closed the South Hourly Parking.

    Inbound traffic and pedestrian traffic has been suspended temporarily. 

    Crews said the fire has been put out.

