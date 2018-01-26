Crews put out car fire at Atlanta airport parking deck

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a car fire at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday.
The fire happened in the South Hourly Parking lot. Airport officials have closed the South Hourly Parking.
Inbound traffic and pedestrian traffic has been suspended temporarily.
Crews said the fire has been put out.
*UPDATE* Vehicle fire is out at this time. Pedestrian traffic has been released to re-enter South Hourly Parking Lot.— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 26, 2018
The car fire in the South hourly lot is extinguished. Authorities are clearing the scene at this time. There is a slight impact to traffic.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 26, 2018
