  • Burned body found as firefighters respond to small brush fire

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a small brush fire and found the burned body of a man in Buckhead.

    Firefighters told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach they made the discovery late Friday night on the 2400 block of Camellia Lane in northeast Atlanta. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News investigators found no obvious signs of foul play.

    "The male appears to possibly be in his mid-to late fifties," officer D.T. Hannah said.

    At this time the cause of the fire and the cause of death have not been determined.  

