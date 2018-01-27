Burned body found as firefighters respond to small brush fire

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a small brush fire and found the burned body of a man in Buckhead.
Firefighters told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach they made the discovery late Friday night on the 2400 block of Camellia Lane in northeast Atlanta.
Police told Channel 2 Action News investigators found no obvious signs of foul play.
"The male appears to possibly be in his mid-to late fifties," officer D.T. Hannah said.
At this time the cause of the fire and the cause of death have not been determined.
