0 Black women more likely to die from breast cancer than white women

ATLANTA - For most Americans, breast cancer is not a death sentence. Over three and a half decades, breast cancer death rates have dropped by almost 40 percent in the U.S., but not all women have benefited equally.

The reason women aren’t getting treatment after their breast cancer diagnosis, and the emotional impact on families, Thursday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.

“When you tell people you have breast cancer, the look on their face changed, it’s a look like you’re going to die,” Felicia Mahone said.

[READ: Breast cancer most common type of cancer diagnosed in Georgia women]

After losing three aunts, her cousin and her mother to breast cancer, Felicia Mahone learned a lump on her chest was the most aggressive form of breast cancer -- triple negative.

Testing later revealed she inherited a genetic mutation that increased her cancer risk. She was 27 years old and uninsured. Mahone said the women in her family were silent about a disease that killed so many of them.

“[The silence] is something that is common around African-American women,” Mahone said. “I don’t know, I think it’s a sense of shame that people feel.”

RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:

American Cancer Society epidemiologist Carol DeSantis’ research suggests a black woman diagnosed with breast cancer in Georgia is 45 percent more likely to die from the disease than a white woman. In Mississippi and Louisiana, the disparity is closer to 60 percent. In Massachusetts, there is almost no disparity.

“Overall in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are 40 percent higher in black women than white women,” DeSantis said.

Black women are getting mammograms and learning they have the disease, but DeSantis said medical data revealed some don’t seek treatment after their diagnosis.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.