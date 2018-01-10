Man's body found on side of I-75

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Three police agencies are working to figure out how a man ended up dead on the side of I-75 in Bartow County.
Investigators found the man’s body Wednesday morning near Exit 283 in Emerson.
Police have not identified the victim.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy. The GBI is assisting Emerson Police and Georgia State Patrol with the investigation.
Investigators said there doesn’t appear to be any automobile damage where police found the body. They said the victim doesn't appear to have any injuries.
We're with police as they work to identify the victim and figure out what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}